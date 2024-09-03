Six Children In Critical Condition After Single-Car Collision

Seven children are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after some were thrown from a vehicle in a single-car collision on Sunday in San Antonio.

Police say at about 7:30 p.m., a tire blew out on a vehicle with nine people inside traveling on Interstate 35 near the Frost Bank Center. Police say the driver tried to correct the vehicle, but collided with a tree.

Police say seven children, ages two to eleven, were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Only one child was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred. Police say the driver is facing charges of endangering a child.