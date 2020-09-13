Six Figure Reward Offered For Deputy Ambush Suspect

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff's deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. The sheriff's department said the male and female deputies were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds and were undergoing surgery. Deputies were searching for a suspect. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A 100-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information about the suspect who ambushed two Los Angeles County deputies Saturday. The lone gunman walked up to their patrol vehicle in Compton and opened fire. Both deputies were critically injured.

A manhunt for the suspect is ongoing. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has thanked folks from around the nation who have offered their “overwhelming support” for the deputies.