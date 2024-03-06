Six Local Runoff Elections Needed After Tuesday’s Primary

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The March primary elections in the Valley didn’t decide every race, and there are six that are going into runoffs.

In the Democratic primary for state House District 37, it’ll be Ruben Cortez Jr. and Jonathan Gracia facing off. Cortez finished on top of the 4-person field with 32 percent of the vote. Gracia ended with 25 percent. The runoff winner will face Republican Representative Janie Lopez who won the traditionally Democratic seat in 2022.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza was forced into a runoff by Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino and two other primary opponents. Garza finished first grabbing 37 percent of the vote. Trevino took 26 percent. Garza is seeking a second term as sheriff.

Longtime Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre also finds himself in a runoff. Yzaguirre, who received 45 percent of the vote, will go up against Eddie Garcia who got 36 percent.

In the race for Hidalgo County’s 332nd District Court, Abiel Flores and Juan Ramon Alvarez were the top two vote-getters in a 3-person race. Both finished with 34 percent, but with Flores ahead by just 10 votes. The winner will succeed retiring Judge Mario Ramirez.

There’ll be runoff races for two Hidalgo County justice of the peace positions. For JP Precinct 3 Place 1, the runoff is between Sonia Trevino and Ramon Segovia. Trevino, the current JP, finished just a few votes short of avoiding a runoff. For JP Precinct 4 Place 1, the incumbent Charlie Espinoza is getting a runoff challenge from Rodolfo Zamorano Jr.

The primary runoff elections will be on May 28th.