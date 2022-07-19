Six On Terrorist Watch List Caught At Border In June

Tucked into the latest border report is the admission that federal agents caught six people in June that were flagged on the terror watch list.

Former Border Patrol Chief Victor Manjarrez says this is a huge deal. He now teaches at the University of Texas in El Paso and says the so-called get-a-ways pose a larger national security threat.

The six illegal immigrants who were flagged in June bring the total to 56 for the current fiscal year. That’s nearly double the 30 who were caught in the previous four years combined.