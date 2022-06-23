Six People Die In Helicopter Crash In West Virginia

(AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed near Route 17 in Logan County at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. County emergency management deputy director Sonya Porter says all six on board were killed. A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside, but couldn’t reach him. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.