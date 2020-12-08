Six Valley Hospitals To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Officials estimate over 14-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine will head to six Rio Grande Valley hospitals upon approval. Both Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are seeking approval for their vaccines in the U.S. from the Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to come December 10th at the earliest.

With that, Valley Baptist Medical Center, UT Health Rgv Employee Health, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, South Texas Health System, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, and Mission Regional Medical Center would all get vaccine doses. Frontline health care workers are expected to be the first to receive a shot, with first responders and long-term care workers to follow.