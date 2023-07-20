SJL Mayoral Campaign Receives Excessive Donations, One From A Dead Woman

The campaign finance report for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s Houston mayoral bid is reportedly showing some problems.

Candidates for mayor aren’t allowed to receive more than ten-thousand-dollars from a group, or five-thousand-dollars from a person. Jackson Lee’s campaign reportedly broke those rules five times, with at least one donation for 25-thousand-dollars.

The campaign will have to return the excess contributions. In addition, Jackson Lee received a thousand-dollars from a dead woman. Her campaign says it was a mistake, and that the donation came from the dead woman’s daughter.