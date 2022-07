A skateboarder was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck in north Edinburg Thursday night. Officers arriving on the scene at around 10 p.m. found the man lying in the road at North Closner Boulevard and Schunior Street. He was declared dead.

The driver of a Ford F-250 who had called police was still on the scene. Police have not yet released the name of the victim and are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.