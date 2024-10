Police say they’ve recovered the skeletal remains of a 21-year-old Houston mother who disappeared more than a year ago.

The Houston Police Department on Tuesday announced that remains discovered in Dallas this past March are now identified as belonging to Deundrea Ford. Ford was reported missing in September 2023. She was last seen leaving work with an unknown man.

Authorities say 51-year-old Yoland J. Washington is charged with her murder and is held at the Dallas County Jail.