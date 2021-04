Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Capitol Police are identifying the officer who was killed in the security breach outside the Capitol today. Capitol Police say Officer William “Billy” Evans died from injuries he sustained.

One other officer was injured when a man, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, rammed his car into a security barrier outside the Capitol. Green died after being shot by police. Metro DC Police say there does not appear to be any link to terrorism.