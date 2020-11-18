Slain Houston Police Sergeant Remembered For His Dedication

Houston Police Department Honor Guard perform final police honor for fallen HPD Sgt. Sean Rios after a memorial service Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Grace Church Houston in Houston. Rios, 47, was fatally shot Nov. 9 in a gun battle en route to work. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston Police Department Honor Guard perform final police honor for fallen HPD Sgt. Sean Rios after a memorial service Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Grace Church Houston in Houston. Rios, 47, was fatally shot Nov. 9 in a gun battle en route to work. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – A veteran Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot last week while trying to intervene in a shootout is being remembered as a leader who dedicated his life to his family and community.

Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday for 47-year-old Sean Rios. On Nov. 9, Rios was on his way to work when he was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a shootout between two vehicles.

During the funeral service, Police Chief Art Acevedo said Rios’ decision to try to stop the shootout was an example of his dedication to helping others. áA 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in Rios’ killing.