Slain Mexican Reporter Described Vulnerability In Last Show

Renee Maldonado shows a photo of her aunt, Journalist Lourdes Maldonado who was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 23, at a funeral home during her wake in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Lourdes Maldonado´s murder came 5 days after the murder of freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, marking the third killing of a journalist in the country in two weeks. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her last program to a fellow journalist the day after he was gunned down outside his home. Then she described her own vulnerability covering the border city of Tijuana. Five days later, she was also gunned down.

Mexican journalists say they feel dispirited, angry and hopeless that things will ever change. Dozens of journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2018 despite a government program to protect them, including three so far this year.

Journalists and watchdog groups say reported threats are still not taken seriously enough and when something does happen police often are slow to investigate it.