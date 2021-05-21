NATIONAL

Slain Officer’s Body Escorted Through Central Illinois

This undated photo provided by Jim Clark/ Timber Lane Photography shows Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim. A gunman killed Officer Oberheim and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Champaign, Ill., authorities said. (Jim Clark/Timber Lane Photography via AP)

(AP) — A procession, led by a hearse bearing the body of a slain police officer, moved across central Illinois, giving hundreds to pay their respects to the fallen lawman. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim through several cities Thursday, starting in Champaign and ending at a funeral home in Decatur. The 44-year-old Oberheim was shot early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. A second officer was wounded by the alleged suspect as the officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect killed in the shootout, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

