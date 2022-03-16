‘Slava Ukraini’: Zelenskyy Becomes Congress’ Great Unifier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

(AP) — Just two years ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was at the center of impeachment proceedings that deeply fractured Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Appealing to them for aid against a devastating Russian invasion on Wednesday, he not only brought them together, he brought them to their feet.

Lawmakers gave multiple standing ovations to the president and former actor, and many quietly wiped away tears or shook their heads as he played a graphic video of the carnage being inflicted upon his country. It was a show of unity in Congress that would have been almost unimaginable even just a few weeks ago.