Slovakia Basks Under NATO Umbrella, Sends Ukraine Old Arms

(AP) — Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance really kicked in after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

The small central European country now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies. That has allowed Bratislava to consider sending its old fighter jets to neighboring Ukraine. It will get rid of its own unwieldy Soviet-era planes at the same time.

All in all, Slovakia has given Ukraine arms worth almost 168 million euros ($179 million). If it agrees to hand Ukraine the mothballed MiG-29 jets, it will be the first NATO country to do so.