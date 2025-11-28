The unofficial start to the holiday shopping season has arrived with Black Friday, but many Americans are planning to take part in Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation projects more than 80-percent of people, or 67 million, will shop small during Small Business Saturday.

Small business owners tell American Express they make about 20-percent of their annual profit during Small business Saturday alone. It comes on the heals of a tough year for small businesses, with 75-percent telling QuickBooks they’ve been severally impacted by tariffs, especially when it comes to inventory shortages.