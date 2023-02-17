TEXAS

Small Jet Slides Off Houston Runway, Causing Delays

jsalinasBy
Video screen capture courtesy KTRK Houston

(AP) — Officials say a small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport, halting flights. The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon on Friday and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas.

KTRK-TV video shows that the white and yellow jet sustained some damage to one of its wings after sliding across the grassy area before coming to a stop. Airport officials tweeted that everyone on board the jet was safe and had deplaned. Airport officials said mid-afternoon that flights hadn’t resumed yet.

