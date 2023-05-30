Small Number Of Conservatives Float Motion To Vacate Over Debt Limit Deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing threats of being ousted from the speakership over the debt limit deal he negotiated with the White House.

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus voiced opposition to the bill today, arguing it doesn’t go far enough to rein in government spending. North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop became the first member to publicly say he’s in favor of using the “motion to vacate” to force a vote on McCarthy’s ouster over the deal.

Other conservative members dodged the question, with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry said he’s currently only focused on stopping the bill from moving forward.