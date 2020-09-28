Victims In Small Plane Crash Near Austin Identified

No Brownsville residents were aboard the single-engine plane that crashed in Central Texas after taking off from Brownsville Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the three people injured were from the area northwest of Austin where the plane went down. The Beechcraft Bonanza crashed south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista. All three people on board remain hospitalized. There’s been no update on their conditions, but one of the victims had been airlifted to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.