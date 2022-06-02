Smiles, Unicorns, Softball: Young Shooting Victims Recalled

Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. The children who survived the attack, which killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, described a festive, end-of-the-school-year day that quickly turned to terror.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Families of three victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are remembering how they brightened the lives of people around them.

Funerals were Thursday for 10-year-old Navaeh Bravo, 11-year-old Maranda Mathis and 10-year-old Eliahna Torres. A cousin told The Washington Post that Nevaeh “put a smile on everyone’s faces.” Maranda’s family said she had a great imagination, often expressed love for unicorns and mermaids and called purple her favorite color.

Eliahna’s family said she was a compassionate child who helped her grandparents deal with medical issues, loved being silly and practiced her softball swing for hours in the front yard of her home.