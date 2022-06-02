TEXAS

Smiles, Unicorns, Softball: Young Shooting Victims Recalled

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. The children who survived the attack, which killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, described a festive, end-of-the-school-year day that quickly turned to terror.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Miranda Mathis’ cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(AP) — Families of three victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are remembering how they brightened the lives of people around them.

Funerals were Thursday for 10-year-old Navaeh Bravo, 11-year-old Maranda Mathis and 10-year-old Eliahna Torres. A cousin told The Washington Post that Nevaeh “put a smile on everyone’s faces.” Maranda’s family said she had a great imagination, often expressed love for unicorns and mermaids and called purple her favorite color.

Eliahna’s family said she was a compassionate child who helped her grandparents deal with medical issues, loved being silly and practiced her softball swing for hours in the front yard of her home.

 

Biden To Speak On Mass Shootings, Urge Congress To Act

Previous article

‘Day by day:’ Uvalde Survivors Recover From Wounds, Trauma

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS