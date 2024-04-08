Smoke Shop Employee Chases Away Two Armed Robbers

San Antonio police are trying to find two suspects who tried to rob a smoke shop on the Northeast Side before an employee ran them off.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the reported robbery and possible shooting at Vape City on FM 78 near Rittiman Road.

Investigators say two armed suspects had entered the shop and tried to rob it, but an employee chased them out. Once outside, one of the suspects fired a shot, but didn’t hit anybody. The suspects then ran away. No injuries were reported.