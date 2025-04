There is growing support in Texas for a ban on all edible and smokable products that contain THC, which is the active ingredient found in marijuana. It’s backed by law enforcement from across the state.

Steve Dye, who heads the Texas Police Chiefs Association, told lawmakers that the stuff sold at smoke shops is unregulated and often more potent that advertised. The ban has already passed the State Senate. The House version, debated this week, has a carve-out for beverages that contain THC.