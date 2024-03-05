Smokehouse Creek Wildfire Is Still 15 Percent Contained

Smoke is seen outside of Canadian, Texas, from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

The deadly Smokehouse Creek Fire is among five active wildfires in the panhandle. It is only 15 percent contained as of late Monday. The Texas A&M Forest Service is investigating what caused this fire blamed for the deaths of two women and about three thousand head of cattle.

Food and water for animals is scarce. Ranchers are dealing with caring for surviving herds and looking for wounded strays. About 120 miles of power lines were destroyed affecting ranch water pumps.

A recently filed lawsuit claims Xcel Energy and a subsidiary may have failed to inspect and properly maintain a fallen power pole which some say may be the origin of the blaze.