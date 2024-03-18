Smokehouse Creek Wildfire Relief Efforts Continue

The Smokehouse Creek fire in Hutchinson County is completely contained after a nearly three-week battle. The wildfire is the largest in the state’s history. Two persons were killed in the fire and a firefighter died of natural causes linked to the stress of the wildfire. It is also estimated that approximately seven-thousand cattle died but the actual number could be much higher.

The wildfire burned more than one million acres, and destroyed hundreds of homes and ranches. Relief efforts in the region are ongoing including hay for surviving cattle. The U.S. Small Business Administration has set up disaster loan outreach centers in Canadian and Borger for those impacted by the wildfire.