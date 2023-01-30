Smuggling Defendant Sentenced In Wreck That Killed San Juan Residents

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

One of three people charged in a deadly smuggling wreck near La Joya is heading to prison after admitting to his role in the crash that killed two people from San Juan. 29-year-old Humberto Garcia of Penitas was given a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of engaging in organized crime and evading arrest causing injury and death.

The McAllen Monitor reports two counts of murder against Garcia were dismissed in exchange for the plea. The charges stem from a violent collision almost four years ago which killed 45-year-old Leonel Martinez and 69-year-old Aurora Chavez of San Juan.

Their Nissan Sentra was struck head-on by a speeding and swerving Ford Expedition being chased by authorities on Highway 83. Six undocumented immigrants in the SUV suffered serious injuries. One of the other suspects charged remains jailed awaiting trial. The other remains a fugitive.