A Texas woman and her fianc√©, who ran a massive human smuggling organization, are waking up in federal prison. Erminia Piedra, who went by “Irma the Boss Lady,” would recruit the drivers. Oscar Alcibar handled the money laundering.

Illegal immigrants would pay the pair eight-thousand bucks to be shipped from the border town of Laredo to cities across the country. They were stuffed into tight spaces that court papers describe as “coffins.” Both were sentenced to more than ten years behind bars