There’s a blanket of snow covering much of South and East Texas. Even places that don’t normally see flurries are getting frosted. That includes some beaches.

Chris Stanley with Visit Galveston says that he doesn’t remember the last time there has been snow on the sand. The city of Houston is getting the worst of it.

Mayor John Whitmire called for the public to stay inside whenever possible and stay off roads to leave them clear for first responders.