Snow, Rain Slam California As Michigan Shivers Without Power

(AP) — Heavy rain and snow are pounding California and other parts of the West in the latest winter storm to hit the United States. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. As much as 5 feet of snow could fall there. Interstate 5 is closed in parts of California.

Meanwhile, Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. And Portland, Oregon, is digging out from near-record snowfall that brought the city to a standstill. The weather has closed major roads around the country, caused traffic pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel.