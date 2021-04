An MIT study finds the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 indoors is as great at 60 feet, as it is at six feet.

MIT professors developed a method of calculating exposure risk to COVID-19 in an indoor setting. They factored in the amount of time spent inside, air filtration and circulation, immunization, variant strains, mask use and even respiratory activity. They argue the CDC and the WHO have omitted too many factors to accurately quantify the risk of indoor transmission.