The Texas governor is banning TikTok from government-issued cell phones. In a statement, he cited the threat of the Chinese government gaining access to critical information.

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, and has been a target by right-leaning politicians. Earlier this month, the head of the FBI warned about the social media app as well. But at a Senate hearing in September, TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer shot back, saying the Chinese government has no access to their data.