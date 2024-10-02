Social Media Star Wanted For Murder Is Caught In Texas

A 20-year-old Louisiana social media influencer is held without bond in Dallas in connection with the brutal murder of a well known Baton Rouge therapist.

Authorities say Terryon Thomas is known as “Mr. Prada” on TikTok and has millions of followers. Thomas was arrested yesterday and is facing charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham.

Deputies say the therapist’s body showed evidence of blunt force trauma when it was found wrapped in a tarp on a rural highway.