FILE - This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps. (AP Photo/File)

Texas lawmakers are looking into the effects of social media and how to protect children. Not a single one of the major sites accepted a request to testify before today’s hearing, angering Republican State Senator Jared Patterson. He called it a “slap in the face.”

Texas lawmakers previously held a hearing after the Uvalde school shooting to address the red flags on social media sites before the attack.