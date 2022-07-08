WORLD

Soldiers Find 2 Men Kidnapped In Mexico By Killer Of Jesuits

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A Mexican soldier patrols outside the Church in Cerocahui, Mexico, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Two elderly Jesuit priests were killed inside the church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge, the religious order´s Mexican branch announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

(AP) — Soldiers in northern Mexico have found two men who were kidnapped in June by a drug gang boss who allegedly killed two Jesuit priests. One of the two brothers was dead when authorities found them Thursday in the northern state of Chihuahua. Prosecutors say the man had been shot, abducted along with his brother, and their house burned down at the start of a rampage by fugitive suspect José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “The Crooked One.” Bizarrly, the rampage alledgedly started when a local baseball team that Portillo Gil sponsored lost a game to a team that included the brothers.

 

Fred Cruz

Japan Ex-Leader Shinzo Abe Assassinated While Giving Speech

Previous article

US Judge Orders Mexican Cartel To Pay Billions For Killings

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD