A pair of former Army soldiers stationed at Texas’s Fort Hood is going to prison for their role in an illegal immigrant smuggling ring. They were both in uniform when they were busted at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

The trunk of their car was filled with migrants. One of the soldiers told the judge the decision to get paid to be a driver was one of the worst mistakes of his life. He’ll be spending about two years behind bars. The other former soldier was given one year.