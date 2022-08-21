Somali Forces End Hotel Attack In Which 21 Were Killed

A member of security forces cordons off wreckage at the scene, after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, stormed the Hayat Hotel in the capital on Friday evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

(AP) — Somali authorities have ended a deadly attack in which 21 people were killed and dozens more wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters Sunday that the siege ended around midnight and that security forces had rescued many civilians trapped at the hotel. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.