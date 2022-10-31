Somalia Car Bombings Kill At Least 100, President Says

People walk amidst destruction at the scene, a day after a double car bomb attack at a busy junction in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Somalia's president says multiple people were killed in Saturday's attacks and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

(AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded in Saturday’s attacks, the deadliest in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility. The group has been angered by a high-profile new offensive by the government that aims to shut down its financial network.