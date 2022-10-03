WORLD

Somalia Says A Top Al-Shabab Extremist Leader Is Killed

(AP) — Somali authorities say a top leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army and international partner forces. Abdullahi Nadir had a $3 million bounty on his head by the United States and the Somali government described him as “one of the most important members of al-Shabab.” The government said Nadir had been in position to succeed the current al-Shabab leader. Somalia’s president recently declared “total war” against al-Shabab, which numbers thousands of fighters and controls large parts of southern and central Somalia.

 

