Somber Christmas In Bethlehem With War Raging In The Middle East

An installation of a scene of the Nativity of Christ with a figure symbolizing baby Jesus lying amid the rubble, in reference to Gaza, inside the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

It’s a very somber Christmas in Bethlehem as war rages nearby in Gaza. All of the traditional Christmas Day events and concerts have been cancelled as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

Manger Square stands empty under the watchful eye of security forces. Residents of Jesus’ biblical birthplace say sadness has replaced joy in the small town, which is normally bustling this time of the year.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities is also a severe blow to the local economy without the usual influx of visitors from around the world.