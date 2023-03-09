WORLD

Some Dead In Shooting At Jehovah’s Witness Hall In Germany

Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday March 9, 2023 after one or more people opened fire in a church. The Hamburg city government says the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

(AP) — German police say shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded.

The shooting took place Thursday evening in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city. Police say that several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally, but haven’t given a precise figure. They say there is no immediate indication a shooter is on the run, and it appeared likely that the perpetrator or perpetrators were either in the building or among the dead.

