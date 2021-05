Some COVID-19 vaccination clinics in El Paso plan to vaccinate those as young as 12-years of age. The Food and Drug Administration said last week that the two doses of the Pfizer version of the vaccine are okay to give to kids as young as 12.

Yesterday, Immunize El Paso said its three clinics will offer kids with parental approval the vaccine starting this Thursday. Parents can pre-register a child at GO-dot-IZEP-dot-Org-slash-covid19.