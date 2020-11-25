Some El Paso COVID-19 Patients To Receive New Antibody Treatment

Some El Paso COVID-19 patients are set to receive a new antibody treatment. The medication known as Bamlanivimab from Ely Lilly has received FDA emergency authorization for early diagnosed positive COVID-19 patients.

The drug is only for those who haven’t yet been hospitalized nor are on oxygen therapy and who have underlying medical conditions and are otherwise at risk of getting worse.

On Tuesday, KDBC reported that city/county medical authority Doctor Hector Ocaranza says the pilot treatment program is intended to treat those most vulnerable in an effort to promote rapid recovery and to avoid hospitalization.