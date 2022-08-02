Some Flee Eastern Ukraine, Others Defy Govt Order To Leave

Marina Havrysh, left, is comforted by her husband, Vadim, as she weeps while watching her elderly parents helped into a van to be evacuated to a safer part of the country in the west from their home in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. "I understand that this will be the last time I ever see them," she said. "You see their age, I can't give them the proper care." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) — Hundreds of evacuees have left Ukraine’s Donetsk region days after the Ukrainian government issued an order to evacuate as soon as possible.

Continued fighting in the region and potential shortages of heating, electricity and water have authorities worried that cold weather this fall and winter could make a bad situation even worse. Yet while many are following the order to leave, others in Ukraine say they have nowhere else to go, and are willing to take responsibility for their own lives regardless of the cost.

The Ukrainian president warned that the more people leave the Donetsk region now, “the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill.”