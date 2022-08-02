Some Flee Eastern Ukraine, Others Defy Govt Order To Leave

(AP) — Hundreds of evacuees have left Ukraine’s Donetsk region days after the Ukrainian government issued an order to evacuate as soon as possible.
Continued fighting in the region and potential shortages of heating, electricity and water have authorities worried that cold weather this fall and winter could make a bad situation even worse. Yet while many are following the order to leave, others in Ukraine say they have nowhere else to go, and are willing to take responsibility for their own lives regardless of the cost.
The Ukrainian president warned that the more people leave the Donetsk region now, “the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill.”