NATIONAL

Some Improvement Seen As Jackson Water Woes Continue

Fred CruzBy 8 views
0
A member of the Mississippi National Guard loads a vehicle as they distribute water to residents near downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — The White House says the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit Mississippi’s capital city on Friday as local, state and federal officials deal with a water system crisis. Flooding early in the week exacerbated problems with Jackson’s long-troubled water system. The whole city was affected at one time or another by low pressure and many remain without water or with very low pressure. Officials said Thursday that they’ve made progress in restoring the system. But much remains to be done. And a boil-water order that predates this week’s crisis remains in effect as the city establishes distribution points for those needing water.

 

Fred Cruz

Fighting Goes On Near Ukraine Nuclear Plant; IAEA On Site

Previous article

Fed Is Hoping August Hiring Report Will Show Slowdown

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL