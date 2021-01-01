WORLD

Some Mexicans Struggle To Get Oxygen Amid Virus Case Surge

By 55 views
0
People line up with empty oxygen tanks to refill for family members sick with COVID-19 outside an oxygen store where dozens wait their turn in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Some residents of Mexico City are spending the new year in lines waiting to refill oxygen canisters for relatives suffering from COVID-19. The city of nine million has seen a surge in coronavirus infections and the city’s hospitals are 87% occupied, straining oxygen supplies. That has resulted in long lines and price hikes that make it hard or impossible for some to refill tanks that may last for only a few hours. With people afraid to go to hospitals and patients being treated at home, oxygen becomes a question of life and death.

Chicago Ends 2020 With 769 Homicides As Gun Violence Surges

Previous article

You may also like

More in WORLD