Some Say Twitter Name Change Could Wipe Out Value

FILE - Elon Musk (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Some analysts suggest changing Twitter’s name to X could wipe out anywhere from four to 20 billion dollars in value from the social media company.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for 44-billion-dollars last October, announced the name change over the weekend, also noting that the bird logo would be going the way of the dodo.

Joshua White, an assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, noted that the company name Twitter has become part of the language, with verbs like “tweet” and “retweet” becoming everyday words.

