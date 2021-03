Some Texas grocery stores are still requiring masks even though the state mandate will end on March 10th.

Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods are all requiring both employees and shoppers to wear masks in store. Many are doing so based on recommendations from the C-D-C.

Meanwhile, H-E-B and Central Market and Randall’s are requiring employees to wear masks while working, but face coverings are optional for customers.