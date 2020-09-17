COVID WORLD

Some UK Bars To Close Early Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

By 35 views
0
File Photo

(AP) – Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19 before the colder winter months.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Thursday that the new measures would include a ban on residents socializing with people outside their households, ordering leisure and entertainment venues to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and limiting bars and restaurants to table service only. He also promised 2.7 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) to support the National Health Service this winter.

The British government previously reimposed limits on public gatherings after infection rates rose to levels not seen since late May.

NYC Again Delays In-Person Learning For Most Students

Previous article

Driver Facing Charges In Deadly High-Speed Crash

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID WORLD