‘Something To Talk About’ Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dies

(AP) — Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. Her publicist said Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, due to complications from cancer. The blues-rock smash “Something to Talk About” was written in 1985 and Eikhard had offered it to Murray and other artists, who all declined to record it. Then years later Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it.