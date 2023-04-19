Son Accused Of Killing Mom, Wounding Dad In Stabbing Attack

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen-area man is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in a stabbing attack on his parents.

18-year-old Dallas Scott Gilbert was arrested late Tuesday night at the family’s North Stuart Place Road home, where Primera police found the man’s mother on the floor of the living room, and his father, who’d also been stabbed, holding his son to the floor.

The mother, 47-year-old Angela Wyatt Gilbert, died on the way to the hospital. The father, 55-year-old Gary Scott Gilbert, is hospitalized in intensive care. Both had been stabbed several times.

Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino says there was no apparent motive for the attack, only that it appears the son acted out of sudden rage. Gilbert is expected to be arraigned Thursday.