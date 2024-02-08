TEXAS

Son, Mother Face Charges for Transporting Missing Girl

An Austin mother and son are facing charges in connection to a search for a missing 16-year-old Kansas girl. 35-year-old Christopher Douglas Mitchell and his mother, 62-year-old Judy Myers, were arrested Tuesday and taken to the Travis County Jail.

Mitchell is charged with trafficking a child, sexual assault child rape and unlawful restraint. Myers faces a charge of interference with child custody. Police say the victim ran away from a care facility in Kansas on January 14th.

The teenager is seen on video entering a vehicle allegedly owned by Myers and driven by Mitchell. Police tracked the vehicle from Kansas to Austin on January 15th using license plate reading cameras.

